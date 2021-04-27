Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VTWRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

VTWRF stock remained flat at $$28.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

