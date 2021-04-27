Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VTWRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vantage Towers presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

VTWRF stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

