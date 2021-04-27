Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday. They set an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.78.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $14.89 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

