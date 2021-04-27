Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,665,000. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Five Below by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 52,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Five Below by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Five Below by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 49,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $194.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.