Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $257,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $288.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.42 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

