Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $420.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.52. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.95.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

