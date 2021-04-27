Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGNE. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE opened at $324.36 on Tuesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $136.48 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

