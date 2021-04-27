Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

PPG stock opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $176.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

