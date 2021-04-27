Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,340 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS opened at $169.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

