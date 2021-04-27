Viacoin Hits Market Cap of $42.25 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $42.25 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.52 or 0.00472255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,992 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

