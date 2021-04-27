Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIR. Robert W. Baird restated a sell rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of VIR opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Freed Investment Group acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

