Virtu Financial (VIRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

