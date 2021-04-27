Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend by 57.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Virtus Investment Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $23.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $261.68 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.14.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

