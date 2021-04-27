Visor.Finance Price Hits $3.06 on Top Exchanges (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $92.59 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Visor.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00005522 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Visor.Finance has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00067341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.00818434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00096887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08117012 BTC.

About Visor.Finance

Visor.Finance is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,228,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

