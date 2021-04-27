Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Vivendi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

VIVHY stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

