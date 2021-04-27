Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Vivendi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

VIVHY stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit