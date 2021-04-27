Vivendi’s (VIVHY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf raised Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vivendi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

