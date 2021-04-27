VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VZIO. Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE VZIO opened at $23.79 on Monday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $6,690,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 over the last quarter.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

