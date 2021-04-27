VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VZIO. Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.
NYSE VZIO opened at $23.79 on Monday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.90.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
