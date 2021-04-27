Voyager Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 943 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,679% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $204.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.