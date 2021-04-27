Voyager Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 943 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,679% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $204.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit