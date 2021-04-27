Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WKCMF. AlphaValue raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $157.26 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $159.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average of $130.90.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

