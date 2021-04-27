Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.19. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

