Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WRTBY. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

The Fly

