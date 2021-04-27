Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WRTBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a consensus rating of Hold.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

