Waste Connections (WCN) Set to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $116.14 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.