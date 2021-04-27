Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Issues Earnings Results

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

WM stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $136.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

