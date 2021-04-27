Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 19,426 Shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,426 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tribune Publishing by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 730.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 42,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Tribune Publishing stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.