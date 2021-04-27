Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%.

NASDAQ WSBF traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,062. The company has a market capitalization of $503.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

WSBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.