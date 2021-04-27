WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of WeCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WeCommerce stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. WeCommerce has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

About WeCommerce

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

