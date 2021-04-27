Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shopify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Earnings History and Estimates for Shopify (TSE:SHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit