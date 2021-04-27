Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shopify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.

