Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $15.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.20. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $252.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $253.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.44 and its 200 day moving average is $161.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

