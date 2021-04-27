Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the business services provider will earn ($3.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.12). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,500.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $45.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $93.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $121.23 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKNG. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,458.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,375.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,129.50. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,489.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

