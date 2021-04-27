Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.28

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 24839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRI. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit