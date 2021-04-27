Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WRI opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

