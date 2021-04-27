Welch Group LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 79.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB opened at $170.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.00. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

