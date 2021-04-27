Welch Group LLC Has $452,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $70.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

