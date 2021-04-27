Welch Group LLC Has $640,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

