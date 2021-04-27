Welch Group LLC Has $672,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $241.44 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.34 and a 200 day moving average of $213.46.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

