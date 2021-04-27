Welch Group LLC Invests $292,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF opened at $138.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

