Welch Group LLC Invests $423,000 in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Crane by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Crane by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Crane by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,548,000 after buying an additional 179,531 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

NYSE:CR opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.93 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

