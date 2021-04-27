Welch Group LLC Purchases 4,848 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 3.3% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $45,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $214.01 and a one year high of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $344.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

