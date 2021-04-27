Welch Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

