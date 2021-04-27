Welch Group LLC Sells 340 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 563.1% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,114,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 258,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG stock opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

