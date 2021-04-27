Welch Group LLC Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in State Street by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 138.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

