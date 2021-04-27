Wells Fargo & Company Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $104.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.65.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE ALV opened at $106.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $106.74.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Autoliv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Autoliv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.