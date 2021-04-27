Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 117.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. 813,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,370,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

