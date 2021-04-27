WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $32.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.43. 158,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,816. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

