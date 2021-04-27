Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 72.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WES. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.