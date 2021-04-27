WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

