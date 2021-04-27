Whitestone REIT (WSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSR stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

