William Blair Weighs in on CACI International Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CACI International in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $16.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.68.

Get CACI International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CACI. Truist boosted their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

NYSE:CACI opened at $253.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.21. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CACI International by 4.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in CACI International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 34,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,075,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.