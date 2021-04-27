Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,302,703. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $237.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

